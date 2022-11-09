Residents Of Wagner Facility Dispersed To Area Locations

This aerial view, provided by the Wagner Fire Department, shows the extensive damage to the Good Samaritan Center’s roof during Tuesday’s fire. The 40 residents were safely evacuated and relocated to other facilities in neighboring communities.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAGNER — A fire Tuesday morning has forced closure of the Wagner Good Samaritan Center (GSC) for an unknown length of time, and all of the nursing home’s residents are relocated to other facilities, according to officials.

“All residents and staff were safely evacuated with no injuries,” a spokesman for the Wagner Fire Department told the Press & Dakotan. “Cause of (the) fire is undetermined at this time and being examined by the South Dakota fire marshal’s office.”

