Residents Of Wagner Facility Dispersed To Area Locations

WAGNER — A fire Tuesday morning has forced closure of the Wagner Good Samaritan Center (GSC) for an unknown length of time, and all of the nursing home’s residents are relocated to other facilities, according to officials.
“All residents and staff were safely evacuated with no injuries,” a spokesman for the Wagner Fire Department told the Press & Dakotan. “Cause of (the) fire is undetermined at this time and being examined by the South Dakota fire marshal’s office.”
Wagner, a town with a population of about 1,500, is located in southern Charles Mix County.
The nursing home residents were transported to other locations during the fire’s aftermath, according to Phil Samuelson, Good Samaritan Society executive director. The 40 residents were taken to either the Wagner armory or the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera.
“While crews are on-site assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire, residents are being relocated to Good Samaritan Society locations in Corsica, Scotland and Tyndall,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
The nursing home residents continued receiving care and support while awaiting their new temporary homes, Samuelson said.
“We are fortunate that we have a large network of locations in South Dakota that work together to meet the needs of the community,” he said. “We think of our residents like family, and we are grateful to our staff who continue to go above and beyond to make sure residents are cared for and well supported.”
At 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Wagner Fire Department responded to a fire call coming in as smoke exiting the roof at the Good Samaritan Center in Wagner. The unit requested mutual aid from the Dante, Ravinia and Lake Andes fire departments.
The Wagner firefighters arrived on scene to an active fire in the roof of the southwest portion of the building, near the kitchen and utility rooms.
“An aggressive attack contained the fire to that section of the building and prevented the fire from spreading beyond that portion of the building,” the Wagner department said in its statement.
Assistance was provided by Charles Mix County Sheriff, the Yankton Sioux Tribe police officers, Good Samaritan staff, Wagner Community School staff, Charles Mix and Douglas County Emergency Management, Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera and the Wagner and Lake Andes Ambulance.
The Wagner firefighters remained on scene until about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The department extended its thanks to all of the parties who responded to the scene and assisted with firefighting, traffic control, evacuating nursing home residents and keeping them safe, and organizing all resources.
“Also, thanks to all the businesses and community members that brought food and water for all the first responders,” the department said. “It was great to see how well the community comes together in a time of need.”
Much work remains in restoring the nursing home structure, the fire department said.
“Now, our thoughts and prayers shift to all the Good Sam staff and residents who are now displaced,” the statement said. “This was a major blow to the facility, and the extent of the smoke and water damage throughout the facility will need to be evaluated.”
The department encouraged all parties to assist those affected by the fire.
“Please keep the staff and residents in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said. “This will be a difficult time for all who were involved with the facility.”
