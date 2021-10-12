PIERRE — South Dakota State Historical Society officials remind property owners that Nov. 1 is the deadline to apply for the state property tax moratorium.
State law encourages historic preservation of private property by providing this property tax break. The eight-year moratorium is for restoration and rehabilitation work completed on historic sites during 2021. A new application for certification is necessary for every year that work is undertaken.
Sixteen properties across the state were approved by the State Historical Society board of trustees for the program in 2020.
“These approvals are significant,” said Ted Spencer, South Dakota Historic Preservation Officer. “If a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit because of certified improvements, an eight-year delay is placed on the property tax assessment. The assessments may not be increased due to certified rehabilitation of the building.”
The state property tax moratorium is available for buildings listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places and rehabilitated in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
For more information, call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov/Preservation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.