COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or your power will be disconnected.
These predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.
“Scammers continue to be creative and are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of others,” says NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan.
Keep the following in mind when answering phone calls and always be wary of such scams. NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:
• NPPD DOES NOT ask for payment over the phone.
• NPPD DOES NOT ask customers for credit card numbers or demand payment with a pre-paid card.
• NPPD DOES NOT go door-to-door demanding payment.
• NPPD DOES NOT accept nor request payment from Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, or Apple Pay.
If you receive an urgent call requiring immediate action to prevent disconnect of your electric service, hang up the phone and call our Customer Service Specialists at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (275-6773). You can also find information concerning scam calls at https://www.nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.