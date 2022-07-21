COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or your power will be disconnected.

These predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.

