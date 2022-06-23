Freeman Mother, Son Face Charges In Pit Bull Attack

FREEMAN — A Freeman mother and son will appear in court Monday on charges related to their four pit bulls attacking a Freeman woman earlier this month.
Dawson Schild, 33, owns the dogs and faces both criminal and civil complaints. He lives with his mother, Denise Schild, 63, who owns the property at 309 S. Wipf Street where the dogs were kept.
Authorities have determined the dogs are “vicious and extremely dangerous animals” under municipal ordinance. City officials are seeking an impoundment warrant to take custody of the dogs for observation before destroying them.
The Schilds are scheduled to appear Monday in magistrate court at the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Olivet. Dawson Schild remains free on $1,000 unsecured bond.
The charges allege the dogs were running at large June 13 when they mobbed and mauled the woman, causing extensive injuries to her.
The victim, 55-year-old Aleta Starner, was attacked during the early morning hours while she was walking near Freeman’s community center. She was bitten 17 times and received 63 different injuries, according to court records.
She was treated at the Freeman hospital’s emergency room, requiring about nine different sutures to close all her deeper wounds.
Dawson Schild has been charged with one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He has been accused of refusing to turn the dogs over to authorities and then taking or arranging the transport of the dogs out of Freeman.
Hutchinson County State’s Attorney Glenn Roth filed the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
In addition, the Schilds have each been charged with one count of disturbing the peace by animal and four counts of a dog running at large. The maximum penalty for each of those charges is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
In court papers, City Police Officer Jonathan Slevin said he requested that Dawson Schild turn the dogs over for impounding. The police officer alleges the defendant refused. Schild, or someone else under his authority, subsequently fled Freeman with the dogs, according to court records.
Later, three of the dogs were allegedly taken by Denise Schild to Yankton, where they were left with a dog sitter, according to authorities. She allegedly did not disclose the Freeman attack to the Yankton dog sitter, according to authorities.
Because of an anonymous tip, three of the four dogs were later recovered in Yankton. Authorities have not disclosed the location of the fourth dog or whether it has been recovered.
The dogs will remain in the custody of law enforcement until Schild appears in court, Freeman Police Chief Scott Brewer told the Freeman Courier newspaper.
As part of its civil complaint, the City of Freeman is seeking not only the impoundment warrant but also reimbursement of all costs related to recovery, care and custody of the dogs.
The Schilds have requested and been assigned court-appointed counsel. Menno attorney Ken Bertsch will represent Denise Schild, while Scotland attorney Derrick Johnson will represent Dawson Schild.
The four dogs have been described in court papers as follows:
• a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a 1.5 year old intact female;
• a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a neutered male 1.5 years old;
• a black male intact pit bull or mix, approximately 3 years old;
• a fourth terrier, probably a puppy, charcoal gray in color.
The descriptions note each dog has its rabies tag.
Authorities allege the Schilds’ actions placed the public health and safety in jeopardy. The Schilds are prohibited from returning the dogs to any location within the Freeman city limits unless first appearing before the City Council and showing cause as to why any of the dogs should be allowed to return.
In the event the dogs are returned to Denise Schild’s property without the council’s permission, the animals will be immediately impounded under city ordinance.
Further, the Schilds may be subject to further criminal sanctions if they return the dogs without first making application for a return.
In his report, Slevin said he was notified at 6:25 a.m. June 13 about a group of aggressive dogs. A caller said the dogs were in his yard, and he was scared for the safety of his own animals.
Ten minutes later, Slevin heard an emergency broadcast over the radio about an active dog attack at 224 S. Wipf Street, site of the local community center. As he approached the location, Slevin said he drew and prepared his service weapon for his own safety and others in the event the attacking animals were still at large when he arrived.
A group of individuals flagged down the officer for assistance, with someone pointing to the Wipf Street site as the location where the dogs went.
Starner was taken to the Freeman hospital, where Slevin observed “she was covered in bites and lacerations from head to toe.”
At the hospital, Starner told the officer she was on her morning walk and was passing the community center “when she was attacked from behind by four different dogs all at once.” The woman said she attempted to run away, and a passing motorist scared off the dogs.
After leaving the hospital, Slevin went to the local veterinarian and gathered rabies vaccination records to help identify the dogs and ensure they were properly vaccinated.
Upon meeting Dawson Schild, the police officer asked where the animals were located. Schild said the dogs were secure in the house. When he realized the dogs were secure and any threat was diminished, Slevin returned his sidearm to its holster.
“I told Dawson I would need to seize the animals immediately, and he told me that was not going to happen,” Slevin said. “I told Dawson, if he did not want to hand over the dogs, I would be back with citations for the incident and turned around to speak with the witnesses.”
Slevin spoke to witnesses and took multiple photos of the blood trail from the attack. He called the Hutchinson County sheriff’s office for backup and to determine his authority with the dogs. He also contacted the Freeman city attorney for guidance.
The police officer returned to speak with Schild to see if he would willingly hand over the animals peacefully. Schild refused a second time, and Slevin returned to his vehicle to wait for backup.
In the meantime, the city attorney informed Slevin he had the authority to seize the animals by any means necessary. While waiting, Slevin noted a man exit the house, get in Schild’s vehicle and leave the area.
Hutchinson County Deputy Sheriff Maurice Waltner arrived, and the two officers approached the Schild house to seize the dogs. Denise Schild answered the door and said her son had taken the dogs and left out the back door.
Waltner and Slevin conducted a brief search of the city but were unable to locate Schild or the dogs. Slevin called off the search and went to the Freeman hospital to speak with the victim.
