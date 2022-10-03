100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 4, 1922
• Fifty acres of meadowland a mile north of the state hospital on Broadway has been secured for a golf course in Yankton, and a professional from Sioux City is expected to be here tomorrow to lay out a course. The plan is to form a country club or golf club here, with open membership, for those who wish to play.
• The second car of rock for rip rap work and seven cars of crushed rock for concreting were on the tracks at the bridge works today. The form for the surface concrete in Pier 8 was under construction and Pier 7 was going right on down.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 4, 1947
• Final registration figures for the fall semester at Yankton College reveal that, aside from the home state of South Dakota, Massachusetts has the largest representation in the student body with an enrollment of nineteen, sixteen of whom are freshmen.
• Miss Mary McFarland, principal of Garfield school, reported that a practice fire drill was held yesterday morning and that the 230 students cleared the building in 50 seconds.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 4, 1972
• Sophomore Jim Jackson set a University of South Dakota punting record Saturday — and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment. Jackson, a product of East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, unleashed an 89-yard boot that rolled out of bounds inside the University of Northern Iowa’s one-yard line.
• Ron Templeman, the Mount Marty College food service director, provided MMC home economics students and other interested participants with a program of ice sculpture ideas and methods recently at Roncalli Center on the MMC campus in Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 4, 1997
• For Jim Abbott, today’s Dakota Days homecoming means more than floats and football. The new University of South Dakota president says it celebrates all that is good about the school. And his 2 p.m. inauguration forms a cornerstone of that celebration.
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church will celebrate 125 years of existence this weekend. Although their actual anniversary was last year, they are celebrating this year. The celebration was postponed a year because members didn’t realize the anniversary early enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.