Olivet Voters Reject Nuisance Measure

OLIVET — The town board in this Hutchinson County community faces new questions on dealing with nuisance property after voters rejected a proposed ordinance this week.
The ballot measure was defeated in Tuesday’s special election with an unofficial vote of 17 “yes” and 25 “no” votes with one provisional ballot, according to Finance Officer Melissa Sayler. A “yes” vote was in favor of the adoption, which required a simple majority for passage.
The election drew 43 of 59 registered voters for a turnout of 72.9%, Sayler said. The ordinance had been referred by petition, which put the measure on the ballot, she added.
The board will canvass the election returns at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the finance officer.
Olivet, the Hutchinson County seat, has 71 residents, according to the 2020 census. The town lies along U.S. Highway 18 on the west bank of the James River.
This week’s defeat of the ballot measure could change the town board’s plans for dealing with nuisance property, according to City Attorney Kent Lehr.
“The town had hired a professional code enforcer and, based upon his recommendation, had passed the referred ordinance adopting the international property maintenance code,” the attorney said.
“Whether or not the code enforcer wants to try to do what he was originally hired to do without the international property maintenance code being in place in Olivet is up to the code enforcer. I have not had communication with him about this.”
The town board could continue using its current law but may lose the code enforcement officer in the process, Lehr said.
“Olivet still has its prior nuisance ordinance on the books,” he said. “In any event, Olivet is now left with the possibility of not having a code enforcement officer if he is not comfortable trying to abate nuisance property conditions in Olivet under the old ordinance.”
The Olivet Board of Trustees passed the referred ordinance in response to local property issues, Lehr said.
“The Town of Olivet has been dealing with a number of different properties in town which are dilapidated and constitute a nuisance,” he explained.
The town board sought a solution to the issue, he said.
“In trying to address these nuisance property problems within Olivet, the board deemed it more cost effective and efficient to hire a code enforcement officer,” the attorney said. “This person, who also acts as code enforcement officer for numerous other towns in the area, suggested that the town adopt the (2018) international property maintenance code.”
The town board agreed and passed an ordinance, but the trustees’ decision met with opposition and was referred to a public vote, Lehr said.
According to the ballot, the Board of Trustees deemed the regulations and controls to be reasonable and reasonably related to the purpose of promoting the health, safety and general welfare of the town of Olivet.
The Olivet town board will discuss its next action at the Sept. 13 regular meeting, Sayler said.
