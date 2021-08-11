Gayville Fire Department Loses Another Key Member

GAYVILLE — For the second time in a week, the Gayville Fire Department has lost a leader and long-time member.
Assistant Chief Wayne Huber died Tuesday, according to a notice by the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home of Yankton. Huber, 57, of Gayville died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City after a battle with cancer, according to the funeral home.
The Gayville Fire Department announced Huber’s passing in a Facebook post.
“Please keep the Huber family in your prayers,” the post said. “Tonight, we kneel for our brother Assistant Chief Wayne Huber, that we worked beside and his family, but tomorrow we will stand tall for him, as we will take it from here my brother!”
Huber served as assistant chief for more than 25 years, according to the post.
Huber’s death came the same day as the funeral for Fire Chief Lonny Lee.
Lee died unexpectedly Aug. 4 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. He has served 30 years with the department, including 20 years as an assistant chief and the past year as chief.
At least two area units offered condolences to the Gayville firefighters.
The Yankton Fire Department posted a Facebook message following Huber’s death.
“The Yankton Fire Department wishes to extend its sympathies to the Gayville Fire Department and the family of Firefighter Wayne Huber, who passed away (Tuesday) evening,” the post said.
“Wayne has served the Gayville Fire Department for 34 years. Rest easy Wayne, we will take it from here, and you will be greatly missed by many.”
Similar sentiments came from the Vermillion Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
“The members of Vermillion Fire EMS would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Wayne Huber, as well as to the Gayville Fire Department and first responders,” the post said.
“We wish peace and strength to the Gayville community during this difficult time, and we offer our support.”
Assistant Fire Chief Josh Lauck will serve as the Gayville interim fire chief, with the department expecting to make a decision on Lee’s permanent replacement at its September meeting, Firefighter David Rabe told the Press & Dakotan.
As was done for Lee’s death, the Gayville Fire Department honored Huber’s passing with a memorial set up at the fire and rescue hall. The tribute consisted of Huber’s gear placed at the base of the flagpole.
Huber’s funeral could include many of the traditions displayed at Lee’s service — ringing of the bell, the final pager call, handing of the firefighter’s flag to the family and a display of honor for Huber’s gear.
In addition, Gayville firefighters stood watch over Lee’s casket during Monday night’s prayer service and Tuesday between the funeral and his committal service at the Irene cemetery.
Huber’s funeral arrangements are pending with the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home.
