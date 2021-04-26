FREEMAN — The 2021 South Dakota Chislic Festival Board of Directors is making plans for its third South Dakota Chislic Festival to be held on Saturday, July 31, at Freeman’s Prairie Arboretum located in the southwestern corner of the Hutchinson County town. The festival will run from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
“After having suspended the 2020 Chislic Festival due to COVID-19 safety concerns, we are filled with excitement after the resounding success of the 2019 festival,” organizers say. “The board has regrouped with determination to offer the same incredible experience for 2021 festival attendees.
Festival committees are busy preparing for a day that will be packed with a variety of foods, beverages, activities and entertainment for all ages.
Those who are interested in helping support this premier event may do so by becoming a sponsor, vendor or volunteer. Learn more about the festival at sdchislicfestival.com or send us a message to admin@sdchislicfestival.com.
“We sincerely appreciate the support we have been given in the past from patrons, vendors and sponsors,” organizers say. “You’ve come not only from within our ‘Chislic Circle,’ but from far and wide across the United States. We look forward to seeing you again in 2021.”
The South Dakota Chislic Festival debuted in Freeman in 2018 not only after chislic was named the “state nosh” by the South Dakota Legislature.
