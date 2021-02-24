Saving The Grid

VERMILLION — Consumer willingness to cut electric usage during bitter cold helped protect the 14-state power grid during last week’s energy emergency, a rural-electric official said Wednesday.
“We didn’t have outages here, but there could have been major issues if we hadn’t cut back on our usage,” said Jackie Williams, marketing and communications specialist for Clay-Union Electric in Vermillion.
The problems were tied to supply and demand across several states, not because of any infrastructure problems, she said.
Historic demand was placing incredible stress on the grid for the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a regional transmission organization. SPP balances power generation and usage for 14 central and western states from the Canadian border southward to Oklahoma, New Mexico and parts of Texas.
During the energy emergency, SPP alerted power systems of the need for load shedding. The process, commonly known as “rolling blackouts,” shuts down electric power for periods of time.
The energy situation across the entire grid remained continuously in flux, Williams said. For Clay-Union, it meant providing continual updates where possible for its 2,600 members in Clay, Union and Yankton counties.
“We put out messages on our website and Facebook page. We let people know, by doing what we can now (during the emergency), it could save us from future damage,” she said. “But other than that, we weren’t able to give advance notice if it did happen. The situation was changing so fast that SPP couldn’t give us notice for the next day or even two hours down the road.”
At one point, the City of Vermillion — which operates on municipal power — prepared for the possibility of a 90-minute rolling blackout during early morning. City officials hoped the city could be divided into three sections, with each one shut down for 30 minutes, rather than the entire city all at once.
In the end, the city didn’t experience any outages, according to City Manager John Prescott.
The University of South Dakota, a major power user in Vermillion, has its own substation, Williams said. USD doesn’t receive its electricity from either the city’s municipal power or from Clay-Union Electric, she said.
PROTECTING THE GRID
On a website, East River Electric said the short-term outages around the 14-state service area protected the rest of the grid from damage. The action also staved off potentially uncontrolled outages that would take longer to repair.
During the recent cold snap, a polar vortex brought a prolonged Arctic blast over a major portion of the nation. Some Midwest states saw temperatures of -25 or lower, while other states to the south and southwest endured historically cold weather.
Many Midwesterners may have questioned why they needed to lower their electric usage during bitter cold weather, Williams said. She noted the need because of the heightened stress on the overall grid.
“This all happened because of such cold temperatures over such a large area of the country for such a long period of time,” she said.
Other regions were unprepared for unexpected cold weather, triggering the soaring energy demand in areas that normally wouldn’t require it, Williams added.
For Williams, the plight of Southern states carries a personal meaning.
“I grew up in Arkansas and still have relatives living there. They’re not used to this weather, and their homes aren’t built for it. I know most of them don’t have furnaces. They just rely on small electric heaters,” she said. “In most of the southern states, they may get cold for one day but not for those cold temperatures for days at a time. There was one place in Arkansas that saw 12 inches of snow.”
Starting on Feb. 14 and continuing Feb. 15, SPP advised member utilities to begin asking the public to reduce their energy usage. On Feb. 15, SPP transitioned to the highest Level 3, resulting in rolling power outages in other parts of the SPP system.
“When it became clear the grid couldn’t generate enough electricity to meet demand, SPP asked the Western Area Power Administration — the federal agency that markets hydroelectric power from the dams — to begin controlled rolling outages at around 7 a.m. Feb. 16,” the East River website said. “There wasn’t an ability to give consumers advanced warning of the outages.”
COMBINED FACTORS
Besides unprecedented demand, a combination of two other situations led to energy demand outpacing available resources, East River said.
• A reduced amount of wind energy generating electricity across a wide area. Little wind compared to normal, some icing and bitter cold weather caused wind towers to shut down to protect their parts from damage. At times, the wind towers produced electricity amounting to only around 500 of the 27,000 megawatts typically available.
• Tight natural gas supplies and deliveries in some parts of the region that caused natural gas-fired power plants to either shut down or not run at full capacity. There have been reports of natural gas supply chain issues in several areas.
On its website, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said the nation had issues with its natural gas supply because of frozen wells in the south. In addition, wind energy production fell short of needs.
“Although wind energy production in the SPP region was near forecasted during this event, it only provided 1.5% to 28% of the maximum installed wind capacity,” the PUC said. “During extraordinarily cold temperatures, wind turbines must be shut down to be safe. All of this caused electricity usage to exceed available generation.”
SPP characterized the recent cold snap as a 1-in-85 year weather event, similar to a 1-in-100 year flood, the PUC website said. For reliability purposes, electric utilities plan to a loss of load standard of one day every 10 years.
“SPP will conduct an analysis to learn from this event and improve future performance,” the PUC said. “The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission opened an inquiry into the operations of the electric grid to identify problems and find solutions. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will be involved in the SPP analysis.”
OFFERING ADVANTAGES
The Clay-Union Electric website contains a link listing the advantages of being part of the SPP, including coverage from another area to serve consumers during an unplanned outage.
With the improved weather and reduced demand, Clay-Union isn’t anticipating rolling blackouts, Williams said. The end of Clay-Union’s current billing cycle should show the reduced usage during the emergency, Williams said.
The Clay-Union crews are currently conducting their annual line patrol to inspect equipment to make things run properly, she said. The line checks are typically done this time of year and aren’t connected to the recent energy emergency.
Aside from last week’s extreme cold, Clay-Union has generally seen a good year with a mild winter, no outages and no icing of lines, Williams said. However, the recent cold snap and stress on the grid showed the importance of managing usage, she added.
“We encourage our members to always be mindful of their consumption,” she said. “But in an emergency like this, we ask them to conserve a little more.”
