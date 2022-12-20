100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 21, 1922
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 2:56 am
100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 21, 1922
• Preparations were under way today for the capping, tomorrow, of the concrete pedestals sticking above the Nebraska grade approach to the bridge, left till the grade was finished and not cared for because of the recent cold weather. This will complete everything but the placing of the rest of the heavy revetment rock.
• Christmas programs are planned in most of the rooms of the Yankton Public Schools for tomorrow afternoon when work ends for the holidays. Teachers and out of town students will leave Friday night and Saturday for their homes and will not return till after the beginning of the new year.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 21, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 21, 1972
• The Cubs, Scouts, and Leaders of Troop 79 have put up and decorated a giant Christmas tree at the intersection of Main Street and Third Avenue in Lake Andes. The tree has been trimmed with lights and decorations which have been made by the Cubs and Boy Scouts of the troop.
• John A. Fiedler put in his last day of service at the Yankton Post Office today after over 29 years of service. Over one year of unused sick leave will be added to his retirement time, bringing his service to over 30 years.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 21, 1997
• No paper
