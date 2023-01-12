The Yankton Community Library is hosting a sale featuring magazine back issues. Back issues will be available for purchase in $1 bundles on Friday, Jan. 13 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 14 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 15 (1-5 p.m.).
The sale will occur inside the library, first come, first serve. Note that we will not be able to “hold” bundles for anyone.
