VERMILLION — Vermillion Community Theatre (VCT) will hold auditions for its upcoming summer production of Disney’s “Newsies” on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Vermillion High School’s Thomas H. Craig Center for the Performing Arts. Callbacks will be held following auditions on May 7 at 5 p.m.
This ambitious VCT production features numerous roles for actors of all genders and ages. This show has room for many young actors, provided they have completed kindergarten. Many of the roles traditionally played by male-identifying actors may be filled by actors of other genders. Those interested in auditioning should fill out a form and be prepared to perform assigned selections from the musical which will be made available in both written and audio formats at www.vermillioncommunitytheatre.org.
Based on the 1992 Disney motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sister Act”) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots”). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” “Newsies” is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
The Artistic Producer for this show is Matthew Nesmith, Associate Professor at the University of South Dakota Theatre Department. The Director is Mickey Morstad, an MFA directing candidate at USD. Anthony Burbach will return as Musical Director.
“All community members are invited and encouraged to audition,” said Nesmith. “Though we can’t cast everyone who auditions, there are many opportunities to volunteer and get involved with VCT in other capacities.”
For updates on the audition process or information on becoming involved in “Newsies,” visit vermillioncommunitytheatre.org or follow Vermillion Community Theatre on Facebook.
