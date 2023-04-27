VERMILLION — Vermillion Community Theatre (VCT) will hold auditions for its upcoming summer production of Disney’s “Newsies” on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Vermillion High School’s Thomas H. Craig Center for the Performing Arts. Callbacks will be held following auditions on May 7 at 5 p.m.

This ambitious VCT production features numerous roles for actors of all genders and ages. This show has room for many young actors, provided they have completed kindergarten. Many of the roles traditionally played by male-identifying actors may be filled by actors of other genders. Those interested in auditioning should fill out a form and be prepared to perform assigned selections from the musical which will be made available in both written and audio formats at www.vermillioncommunitytheatre.org.

