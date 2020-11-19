South Dakota recorded 31 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). Two deaths were reported in Bon Homme County and one was in Clay County.
The new deaths raised the state toll to 705. South Dakota has seen 280 COVID-related deaths this month, the state’s highest monthly total during the pandemic.
The state reported 1,071 new infections Thursday. However, active cases dropped by more than 1,300 thanks to 2,396 new recoveries, the biggest one-day increase to date.
There were 52 new hospitalizations reported Thursday, but the number of people currently hospitalized dropped by 15 to 978.
Locally, Yankton County’s surge continued with 27 new COVID infections. The county has recorded 484 new cases this month, an increase of almost 52%. Yankton County reported 46 new recoveries to cross the 1,000-case threshold in that category with 1,004. The county also saw one new hospitalization. According to the DOH website, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has 15 COVID-occupied beds, with six patients in adult intensive care (ICU).
Other area counties seeing double-digit case increases included Bon Homme (20), Charles Mix (18) and Union (18) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (10) in Nebraska.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 20 new cases (1,263 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (35), 39 new recoveries (1,104), 2 new deaths (10), 149 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 18 new cases (690), 0 new hospitalizations (82), 21 new recoveries (476), 0 new deaths (1), 213 active cases;
• Clay County — 8 new cases (1,167), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 34 recoveries (916), 1 new death (9), 242 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (267), 1 new hospitalization (40), 8 new recoveries (193), 0 new deaths (5), 69 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (465), 2 new hospitalizations (44), 24 new recoveries (295), 0 new deaths (3), 167 active cases;
• Turner County — 6 new cases (733), 1 new hospitalization (43), 18 new recoveries (527), 0 new deaths (35), 171 active cases;
• Union County — 18 new cases (1,109), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 21 new recoveries (837), 0 new deaths (19), 253 active cases;
• Yankton County — 27 new cases (1,415), 1 new hospitalization (61), 46 new recoveries (1,004), 0 new deaths (8), 403 active cases.
In Nebraska, besides Cedar County new cases (273 overall), six new infections were recorded in Dixon County (326) and five new positive tests were posted for Knox County (374), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported late Wednesday.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota reported 67 active cases (43 students, 24 staff), a drop of 10 from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 177 (-15), including 14 on campus (-6).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 69,527 (+1,071: 917 confirmed, 154 probable);
• Active Cases — 17,884 (-1,356);
• Recoveries — 51,153 (+2,396);
• Hospitalizations — 3,922 ever hospitalized (+58); 578 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 6,292 new tests processed; 2,296 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 2,812 new infections, the second-highest daily total to date, surpassed only by the 3,440 new cases recorded Tuesday. So far in November, the state has added 35,885 new cases, an increase of almost 51%.
The state also saw 10 new deaths, raising the toll to 826, of which 174 have occurred this month.
Here are the state statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 106,617 (+2,812);
• Active Cases — 50,754 (+2,369);
• Recoveries — 55,037 (+435);
• Hospitalizations — 3,726 ever hospitalized (+1); 961 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 21,919 new tests processed; 6,809 new individuals tested.
