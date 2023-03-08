SD House, Senate Deadlocked On Tax Relief Deal With Time Running Out

From left, Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, and Senate Majority Whip Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, participate in a conference committee meeting on tax-relief legislation March 8, 2023, at the Capitol in Pierre. 

 Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight

PIERRE — Lawmakers have just one regular day of business left in the 2023 legislative session to pass a tax cut for South Dakotans — and they still haven’t reached a deal.

Five options to reduce the state sales tax remain in the mix among leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, ranging from a $70 million cut to $140 million. Also undetermined is whether the tax cut will be permanent or temporary.

