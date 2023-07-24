Come on down to the Yankton Community Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, to meet Lead Park Ranger Abby Schauer from Missouri National Recreational Park Service.
Schauer will be leading kids in some interactive games and activities to learn about ranger jobs and why they are important to the National Park Service and their overall goals and mission. You not only get to learn about all of the National Park’s fun jobs, but you get to become a junior park ranger yourself when you come to this great program at Yankton Community Library. This program is intended for children from grades K-5.
