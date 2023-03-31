HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has denied a motion to quash the death penalty for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Jason Jones faces charges in the August 2022 shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, all of Laurel.
If Jones is convicted of first-degree murder, the state has indicated it will seek the death penalty. Besides the four counts of first-degree murder, he faces two counts of arson for allegedly burning down the two homes along with four charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Jones had not yet entered a plea until a ruling is issued on his motion to quash the death penalty.
Cedar County District Judge Bryan Meismer filed his ruling Thursday.
“At this time, the court finds that the defendant has failed to meet their burden of proof that no set of circumstances exists under which the death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications,” the judge said.
“Each of the grounds presented by the defendant have previously been addressed by the Nebraska Supreme Court. Therefore, the court denies the defendant’s motion to quash in its entirety, and the defendant’s motion is dismissed.”
Jones is scheduled for a May 22 arraignment at Cedar County District Court. He may file a written plea of not guilty under Nebraska state law.
He is represented by court-appointed attorneys Todd Lancaster and Matt McDonald with the Nebraska Commission On Public Advocacy.
After Meismer’s death penalty ruling, the Press & Dakotan sought comment Friday from both the prosecution and defense.
Lancaster said he didn’t have any comment at this time on the court’s ruling on the motion to quash.
The Press & Dakotan did not receive an immediate response from Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Corey O’Brien or Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney. O’Brien serves as a Special Deputy County Attorney for the Jones case.
In his decision issued this week, Meismer addressed several points in Jason Jones’ defense motion to quash the death penalty.
On Jan. 17, the state filed information charging Jones with 10 counts, including four charges of first-degree murder. In addition, the state filed aggravating circumstances, including the commitment of another murder and/or murder was committed to conceal a crime or the perpetrator’s identity.
On Jan. 20, the defendant filed a motion to quash the notice of aggravating circumstances and to declare sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes as unconstitutional on their face or as applied to the defendant.
The defense argued state law allows county attorneys the discretion whether to pursue the death penalty, and the law prohibits a jury from assigning weight to an aggravating circumstance.
In addition, state law prohibits the presentation of mitigating evidence to the jury. And while a jury may decide guilt or innocence, the law also doesn’t allow a jury to make the determination of a life or death sentence for the defendant, reserving that decision for a three-judge panel.
Lancaster further argued state law prejudices against defendants. In a jury trial, a unanimous jury decision isn’t required for determining aggravating circumstances. He also argued the state’s capital punishment law remains vague.
“In addition, the state’s imposition of the death penalty violates the evolving standard of decency that marks the progress of a maturing society,” he argued.
In his ruling, Meismer noted the Nebraska Supreme Court has addressed those arguments and has upheld the Nebraska death penalty.
As for the final defense argument about changing decency standards, “the court finds generally that this argument is one for the Legislature, not this court,” the judge said.
While not commenting Friday, Lancaster spoke with the Press & Dakotan following a previous court appearance in which he argued his motion to quash the death penalty
Lancaster described the Nebraska statute as vague in how it would apply to the Laurel deaths. He questioned whether they should be treated as two connected crimes in the same location, two crimes at separate locations, a series of events or some other scenario.
The Nebraska Legislature abolished the death penalty, but voters reinstated it, Lancaster said. Questions remain whether capital punishment is cruel and unusual, not a deterrent and too costly compared to life imprisonment, he said.
“Right now, we have seven or eight states where executions are on hold because the governors aren’t proceeding with them,” he said. “There has been this slow trend of getting rid of the death penalty.”
Jason Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, faces one murder count for Gene Twiford’s death. She has been charged in the death for allegedly encouraging her husband’s actions and then aiding and abetting him after the fact.
Her attorneys, Doug and Nate Stratton of Norfolk, Nebraska, have filed a plea abatement seeking to dismiss all charges against her. The Strattons are private attorneys assigned to Carrie Jones’ case.
She is scheduled for a May 22 pre-trial court appearance.
Carrie Jones appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court. At that time, defense attorney Nate Stratton presented additional exhibits, bringing the total to 17, for his plea abatement motion.
Stratton argues the state provided insufficient evidence at Carrie Jones’ preliminary hearing, and charges should be dropped against her.
Given the additional exhibits, Meismer allowed both the prosecution and defense until April 17 to file written arguments. The judge scheduled Carrie Jones’ next appearance for May 22.
