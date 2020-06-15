Trinity Lutheran Church has begun offering services outdoors in the church’s parking lot and will continue through June.
The Saturday service is at 5:30 p.m. and the Sunday service is at 9 a.m. You can stay in your car and tune into 96.1 FM or sit in the parking lot and bring a lawn chair and face mask and respect social distancing of six feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.