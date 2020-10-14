South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 876 new infections. Several area counties reported double-digit rises, with Yankton County seeing its biggest increase to date.
Also, three new COVID-related deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), including one in Douglas County.
South Dakota’s surge in cases continued. The state has now recorded 7,826 new infections in October, an increase of almost 34%.
Yankton County reported 18 new infections Wednesday, raising its overall case total to 565. Of those, 130 positive tests have been recorded this month, an increase of nearly 30%.
Other area counties seeing double-digit increases in cases Wednesday were Turner (21), Bon Homme (15), Clay (13) and Union (13) counties. With the new numbers, Bon Homme County’s overall total has increased by 50% so far this month, while Turner County’s case total has risen by 87% in October.
Douglas County’s death was its second overall. Other deaths were reported Wednesday in Codington and Pennington counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 15 cases (182 overall), 1 new hospitalization (14), 3 new recoveries (100), 0 new deaths (1), 81 active cases.
• Charles Mix County — 9 new cases (277), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 7 new recoveries, 0 new deaths (0), 85 active cases;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (667), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 5 new recoveries (565), 0 new deaths (8), 94 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (136), 1 new hospitalization (22), 2 new recoveries (81), 1 new death (2), 53 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (167), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 5 new recoveries (109), 0 new deaths (2), 56 active cases;
• Turner County — 21 new cases (315), 1 new hospitalization (14), 0 new recoveries (188), 0 new deaths (8), 119 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (599), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 3 new recoveries (425), 0 new deaths (10), 164 active cases;
• Yankton County — 18 new cases (565), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 4 new recoveries (423), 0 new deaths (5), 137 active cases.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Tuesday, Knox County reported three new infections (229 overall) and Cedar County added one new case, its 117th. No new positive tests were recorded in Dixon County (136 overall).
Here are the other South Dakota statistics for Wednesday:
• Total Cases — 30,215 (+876);
• Active Cases — 6,604 (+560);
• Recoveries — 23,320 (+313);
• Hospitalizations — 1,963 ever hospitalized (+62); 303 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 342,692 total tests (+3,975); 222,321 individuals tested (+1,919).
In Nebraska, the DHHS portal reported 704 new infections late Monday. There were also five new deaths to lift the state toll to 527.
Other statistics from late Monday included:
• Total Cases — 53,543 (+704);
• Active Cases — 15,362 (-55);
• Recoveries — 36,950 (+216);
• Hospitalizations — 2,555 (+12); 315 currently hospitalized (+16);
• Testing — 744,183 total tests (+9,491); 519,726 individuals tested (+3.921)..
