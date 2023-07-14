My evening of watching the neighbors shoot off July 4 fireworks was postponed a night by the best kind of interruption: a thunderstorm, with a little wind but no hail, dumping 1-1/2 inches of rain. This is the most rain we’ve seen at one time in more than a year.
We haven’t seen any more than a few sprinkles since then, but that rain event gave us a much-needed bolster — if only in morale. We also received a break from the surface-of-the-sun weeks of 100-degree days that sucked out any hints of moisture nearly as soon as irrigation hit the plant.
Our pasture is a little greener, though very short. It looks like it’s been mowed, not shaved but definitely not at the height of a typical growing season. We do rotational grazing, which means that our pastures receive a period of rest for regrowth before the herd is rotated back to each paddock.
During a typical growing season, we may have a couple paddocks that don’t regrow as well as the others. We know which paddocks these tend to be. One that comes to mind is a black walnut grove where the grass receives a lot of midday shade; another contains a temporary wetland, so the soil and plant diversity is just different than other paddocks.
This year, however, every paddock is following the same pattern: The grass doesn’t grow any taller post-grazing, just stays short and heads-out at the height it was left when the livestock moved on to the next paddock. I’m concerned that we will run out of grazing capacity by early fall. We usually graze until mid-December and then take livestock off until the spring green-up in April.
But, even though more regular rainfall going forward can’t turn back the clock — the pastures won’t suddenly revert back to normal — fairly frequent, measurable precipitation can begin to replenish the very dry soil profile. I think it would also keep the grass growing somewhat, even if still very short, through the rest of the growing season. It would be limping forward, but we’d still be moving along.
Here, in the Yankton area, we continue to be very dry on both sides of the state line. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of our counties is included in a D2-Severe Drought rating with D3-Extreme Drought claiming Bon Homme and Knox counties and west, and a D4-Exceptional Drought creeping up just south of the Cedar County line in Nebraska.
Drought ratings range from D0-Abnormally Dry to D4.
There hasn’t been much change to these drought conditions in the past month. However, I’m encouraged that the drought is relaxing its grip on West River and the Nebraska Panhandle; Nebraska’s central Sandhills continue to be dry, too, but less so than a year ago.
I’m also optimistic about the drought forecast, released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on June 30, that predicts that while the drought is expected to continue through July, the hope is that it will lessen for both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
I can’t say I was as hopeful before the Independence Day storm. It seemed that, despite almost nightly chances of rain, any rain detected by radar either broke up by the time it reached our county or wasn’t making it to the ground.
The July 4 rain was an answer to many people’s prayers and I think also the proof we needed that this weather pattern can and will eventually shift, even if not quite yet. At some point in a drought, it’s easy to question whether the drought will actually end. The elementary-school diagram of the water cycle comes to mind: Is there even enough moisture left in the air that if clouds form, the rain won’t immediately evaporate?
I’m not supportive of the dooms-day idea of climate change, but historically there have been major shifts in weather patterns — from the warming period during the Middle Ages, roughly 800-1200 AD, to the Little Ice Age that stretched from the 14th Century to the mid-19th Century — leaving my reasoning open to the possibility that our Midwest climate may now be shifting toward a long-term, drier pattern. Certainly, I think South Dakota and Nebraska have always trended more toward drought than not.
Hope and perseverance are critical to maintain in a drought.
What’s most encouraging I think is seeing the drought relief that came to the western U.S. this year. The West was in a terribly destructive drought for years and years. If that level of drought can break, so can ours.
