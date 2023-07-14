Better Fireworks
My evening of watching the neighbors shoot off July 4 fireworks was postponed a night by the best kind of interruption: a thunderstorm, with a little wind but no hail, dumping 1-1/2 inches of rain. This is the most rain we’ve seen at one time in more than a year.

We haven’t seen any more than a few sprinkles since then, but that rain event gave us a much-needed bolster — if only in morale. We also received a break from the surface-of-the-sun weeks of 100-degree days that sucked out any hints of moisture nearly as soon as irrigation hit the plant.

