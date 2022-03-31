CASES DISPOSED: March 12-18, 2022
Kellie J Saul, Niobrara, NE, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Suspended Execution of Sentence, 5 years in Penitentiary Suspended, $194.50, 2 years’ probation, Manufacture/Distribute/Possess Drugs Schedule I or II, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Habitual Offender – 1 or 2 Prior Felonies, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Manufacture/Distribute/Possess Drugs Schedule I or II, Recharged by Indictment, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Indictment, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Recharged by Indictment.
Roger Bader, 111 Sunset Dr., Yankton Speeding on Other Roadways, $117.50
Elmer Jones, Springfield, SD, Improper Highway Entry, $132.50
Chism Robert Sholes, Inman, NE Overweight on Axle, $182.50
Sarah Brandt, 2515 Deer Blvd, Yankton, Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50
Zaria Red Bear-Renville, 1004 Eastside Dr., Yankton, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container Accessible in Vehicle, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $415.00
James Fillaus, 1204 W 12th St, Yankton, Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50
Mark Lawrence Bahm, 100 Juniper St, Yankton, Seat Belt Violation, $25.00
Denver Thomas O’Donnell, 2503 Abbott Dr., Yankton, Seat Belt Violation, $25.00
Samuel S. Waldner, Carpenter, SD, Overweight on Axle, $182.50
Michael Lee Gastonguay, Tyndall, SD, Driving With Suspended (Not Revoked) License, Seat Belt Violation, $307.50
Ocean Hawk, Vermillion, SD, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $282.50
Justin Lowell Johnson, Utica, Careless Driving, $126.50
Tara McDowell, 309 Linn St, Yankton, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Ingest Intoxicant other than Alcoholic Beverage, Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days Suspended, Ingest Intoxicant other than Alcoholic Beverage, Recharged by Information, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Complaint, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Information.
Derrick William Lande, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt 504, Yankton, Stalking, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Stalking, Recharged by Information.
Michael Quinn Dooley, 302 Bunker Ln., Apt 1, Yankton, No Drivers License, $132.50.
Latisha Marcus, 1210 W 30th St., Apt 301, Yankton, Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Dylan Nash Ludke, Wakonda, SD, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $682.50, Possession Two Ounces of Marijuana or Less, Jail Sentence 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Tyler Rauscher, Mission Hill, SD Driving with Revoked (Not Suspended) License, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor.
Percy Santa Cruz Deza, 1105 W 8th St., Yankton, Driving with Suspended (Not Revoked) License, $182.50.
Anthony Lee Fisher, Sioux Falls, SD, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Suspended Execution of Sentence, $458.50, Jail Sentence of Penitentiary 5 years with 5 years Suspended, Speed on Four Lanes in Rural Areas, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Possess Two Ounces of Marijuana or Less, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Indictment, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Recharged by Indictment, Possess Two Ounces of Marijuana or Less, Recharge by Indictment.
Marlin Charles Haugrud, Sioux Falls, SD, Illegal Passing No Pass Zone, $132.50.
Andrew G. James, 815 Picotte St., Apt 1, Yankton, Seat Belt Violation, $25.00.
Juanita Uhing, Crofton, NE, Left Turning Vehicle Failing to Yield Right of Way, $132.50.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, Tabor, SD, Speeding on a State Highway, $137.50.
Randy Archer, 608 ½ West 8th St., Yankton, Speeding on Other Roadways, $117.50.
Ivan Morales, Gayville, SD, No Drivers License, $132.50.
Noah Leander Menkens, Vermillion, SD, Seat Belt Violation, $25.00.
