PIERRE — Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will gather at Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Nominating committee will begin at 7:30 a.m. with full board of directors meeting to follow at 10 a.m.
This meeting provides a valuable opportunity for beef producers to network with their peers in understanding the Beef Checkoff. All beef producers are invited to attend. RSVP to Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office at (605) 224-4722 if you plan to attend so that meal arrangements can be made.
