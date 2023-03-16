FREEMAN — “After a three-year interruption, we’re really looking forward to welcoming Schmeckfest guests to our museum,” says Marnette (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and archivist at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives in Freeman.

Following the COVID-19-related cancellation of the popular ethnic food festival in 2020-21-22, Schmeckfest is scheduled to return to the campus of Freeman Academy on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

