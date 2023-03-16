FREEMAN — “After a three-year interruption, we’re really looking forward to welcoming Schmeckfest guests to our museum,” says Marnette (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and archivist at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives in Freeman.
Following the COVID-19-related cancellation of the popular ethnic food festival in 2020-21-22, Schmeckfest is scheduled to return to the campus of Freeman Academy on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
“Guests who have not been to the museum since 2019 are in for a big surprise,” Hofer said. “During the past three years we’ve had a major facelift both inside and out. That includes our lobby area, an expanded mercantile and a new Faith Traditions Gallery.”
In addition to all the improvements at the museum complex, the museum has scheduled two full days of activities that coincide with Schmeckfest. The doors open at 10 a.m. both days and the museum will remain open until 7 p.m.
Traditional craft demonstrations will begin at 1 p.m, including basket weaving, leather tooling, loom weaving, rope making, soap making and spinning.
The popular Heritage Pickers are returning with 10-minute presentations scattered throughout the museum on both afternoons, offering quick history lessons about specific artifacts located in the museum.
Programs are scheduled starting at 1 p.m. at the historical Bethel Church on both afternoons. That includes a live recording of SDSU Extension’s Community Vitality team’s “Home Starts Here” podcast on Saturday, March 25.
The museum is extending its regular admission to two days during Schmeckfest, which enables people to come and go as they please both Friday and Saturday. Museum wristbands, which will serve as admission tickets, are available for sale now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.