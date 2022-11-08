Klimisch And Heine Sail To Victory; Marquardt Nips Loest

One incumbent Yankton County commissioner was head-and-shoulders above other candidates while another one has been ousted.
With absentee ballots and all six voting centers tallied up, incumbent Dan Klimisch held a commanding lead with 5,174 (25%) votes, followed by Ryan Heine with 4,383 votes (22%) and John Marquardt with 3,891 (19%) votes.
Trailing was incumbent Commissioner Cheri Loest with 3,780 (19%) votes and Matt Evans with 3,155 (15%) votes.
The top three vote getters will serve a four-year term on the County Commission. These results are unofficial and will be canvassed at next week’s County Commission meeting.
Commissioners elect will be sought out and asked for comment in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan.
Klimisch and Loest, in their first term, presided over several noteworthy moments and milestones for the commission over the last four years, including recovery from dual flooding events in 2019, making major changes to Amendment V of the county’ s zoning statute, obtaining state funding for major infrastructure projects and rollout of the county’s medicinal cannabis rules.
The board has also been subject to controversy during their tenure, including several lawsuits being levied against the county for its handling of CAFO permits.
In contrast to other recent County Commission elections, the election did not occur on the immediate heels of the board taking up a contentious issue.
In 2018, three incumbent commissioners were ousted from the board after approval of several CAFO operations throughout Yankton County. Meanwhile, in 2014, four incumbent commissioners were ousted following debate over their handling of Napa Junction.
Commissioner Joseph Healy opted not to run after serving a single term on the board.
“I feel that there have been many positive accomplishments over the last several years with many more tasks yet ahead,” Healy told the Press & Dakotan in April. “It will be difficult to sit idly by. However, I am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and putting more focus on my own work. I have faith in our county employees and leadership to continue in a positive direction.”
Healy will serve as the commission’s chairman until the board’s reorganization in January.
Seats occupied by commissioners Wanda Howey-Fox and Don Kettering were not up for contest in this year’s election. These seats will be contested in 2024.
