Lopez Gets Plea Max

A Yankton man has been sentenced to prison for the death of a Yankton woman nearly two years to the day after it happened.
De’Von Taye Lopez, who last month pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton, in September 2019, was sentenced by First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Wednesday to 60 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary with 20 years suspended and 443 days of incarceration credited. He will also owe restitution to family members for expenses paid during the trial and for future counseling.
As part of Lopez’s change of plea, his sentence was capped at 60 years with 20 suspended.
Wednesday’s sentencing was the culmination of a two-year legal ordeal which began Sept. 7, 2019, when Schock was discovered dead in her residence.
At first, Dylon Lopez — De’Von’s brother — was arrested and charged with the crime due to a partial DNA match. After being arraigned Sept. 16, 2019, Dylon was released before the end of the month.
De’Von Lopez was then arrested June 15, 2020, after being indicted by a grand jury. He initially pleaded not guilty.
With the COVID-19 pandemic striking during the legal process, hearings on the case were far between. Attempts were made by the defense to seek out other supsects, including family and neighbors of Schock’s or even casting Dylon as the possible perpetrator.
However, De’Von changed his plea to guilty during a hearing on July 23, just days short of the planned start date of his trial.
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, members of both the victim’s family and Lopez’s family were invited to add any statements. While a number had opted to do this in writing as part of the official record, three of Schock’s family members spoke.
This included her middle daughter, Olivia Heinzman, who described the impact of discovering her mother’s body and that the murder had had on her and her family.
“You never in a million years think this will be you until you’re living it,” she said.
She ended her testimony by telling Lopez to “ask for forgiveness.”
The family’s testimony also strongly refuted the defendant’s claims that he had been in an intimate relationship with Schock.
Vonna Lopez, the defendant’s grandmother, spoke of a family that had tried to instill good morals and work ethic in De’Von.
“He did everything he could in a positive manner,” she said.
Following their testimonies, lead attorney Katie Mallery made the case that De’Von had not simply made a small error.
“This is not a mistake and not a split-second decision,” she said. “He left Debbie’s kids without a mother and left Debbie’s grandkids without a grandmother.”
She also pointed out that that, in order to kill Schock, Lopez had to apply force for three to five full minutes.
The state sought the maximum punishment allowable under the plea deal.
Lopez’s attorney Chris Nipe argued that Lopez’s youth and lack of lengthy criminal history should be on the court’s mind when sentencing.
“He was not a child, but age should still be taken into consideration,” Nipe said.
He proposed 10 years incarceration with 30 years suspended.
Lopez was the last to speak before the sentence was handed down, calmly apologizing to the family of the victim.
“Everything the family has said to me, I deserve,” he said.
He continued that he wishes to pay his debt to society and that he’s hopeful he’ll be remembered for his reformation rather than what he did in the past.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.