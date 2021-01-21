City of Yankton

Building Report

The following permits were issued during December 2020:

Myrtle M. Gudahl, 910 Park St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,000

BD Construction, 1208 West 15th; Single family home-new; $315,000

Edward D. Halbert, 707 Linn St.; Windows; $5,000

Scott Harmeier, 200 West 22nd St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $7,000

Hy-Vee Construction, 2100 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-new; $200,000

Patrick K. Slowey, 517 Mulberry St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $25,000

Larry’s Rental LLP, 716 Mulberry St.; Commercial-new; $300,000

Christian B. Hunhoff, 309 East 19th St.; Windows; $400

Langdon Corporation, 220 East 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $10,000

Heidi A. Shelburg, 1309 National St.; Windows/siding; $4,500

Andy Thoms, 616 East 29th; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,500

Josh Blom, 101 East 3rd St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $35,000

Daniel Lee Lucht, 908 Park St.; Windows/siding; door; $11,500

Nathan C. Norton, 1501 Joseph Circle; Roofing; $10,560

Laddie Novak, 1218 West 9th St.; Windows/siding; $24,000

Odell D. Nelson, 910 West 15th St.; Roofing; $8,000

Steve Drotzmann, 1405 West St.; Single family home-new; $220,638.40

Christian B. Hunhoff, 301 East 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $125,000

Matthew J. Malloy, 1201 Walnut St.; Roofing; $5,200

United Church of Christ; 218 West 5th St.; Demolition

Ruben Ordaz, 1520 Summit St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $8,000

Jason R. Ravnsborg, 209 Fairway Dr.; Windows; $2,850

Ricardo Oliva, 3015 Mary St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $54,789.86

Brian Lee Rippe, 2808 Preakness Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $20,000

———

Total Fees: $3,730

December 2020 Total Valuation: $1,397,938.26

December 2019 Total Valuation: $769,250.00

2020 to Date Valuation: $32,405,692.59

2019 to Date Valuation: $48,542,272.13

