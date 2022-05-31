Accidents
• A report was received at 9:31 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:15 p.m. Saturday of an accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:26 p.m. Sunday of an accident on E. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday of an accident on Locust St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Toe Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:23 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 451st Ave. and 309th St. near Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:15 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:3 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of E. Highway 50 and Bill Baggs Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:39 p.m. Monday of a non-injury accident on Walley Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:44 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident off of 448th Ave. near Volin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.