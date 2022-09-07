Starting Wednesday and continue for the next few days, Yankton County is advising no open burning due to dry conditions and expected higher winds.
The National Weather Service has listed counties generally west of the James River as being in the high fire danger category for Wednesday, while counties to the east are listed at moderate danger.
Most of the area is posted for very high fire danger on Thursday. Union County will be in the high fire danger category.
“Please refrain from any open burning during these conditions,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) said in a press release. “If you have burned a brush pile or other debris, make sure that the pile is completely out. A large number of grass fires are caused by an old burn pile that was not completely out.”
The YCOEM release said the media will be notified when the ban is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.