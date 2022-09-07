Fire Danger
Courtesy Image

Starting Wednesday and continue for the next few days, Yankton County is advising no open burning due to dry conditions and expected higher winds. 

The National Weather Service has listed counties generally west of the James River as being in the high fire danger category for Wednesday, while counties to the east are listed at moderate danger.

