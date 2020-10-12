In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health (DOH), South Dakota reported 359 new infections and two new deaths, including one in Turner County.
The state’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 288.
Turner County’s death was its eighth overall and fifth this month.
Also, Union County’s recent surge in cases continued with 16 new infections reported. It’s the sixth straight day the county has reached double digits in new cases. It has registered 129 new infections this month.
Here are Monday’s summaries from area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 8 new cases (164 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 3 new recoveries (94), 0 new deaths (1), 69 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (267), 1 new hospitalization (50), 3 new recoveries (179), 0 new deaths (0), 88 active cases;
• Clay County — 7 new cases (650), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 1 new recovery (553), 0 new deaths (8), 89 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (133), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 0 new recoveries (77), 0 new deaths (1), 55 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (158), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 0 new recoveries (98), 0 new deaths (2), 58 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (290), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 1 new recovery (186), 1 new death (8), 96 active cases;
• Union County — 16 new cases (571), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 0 new recoveries (416), 0 new deaths (10), 145 active cases;
• Yankton County — 7 new cases (541), 1 new hospitalization (23), 2 new recoveries (412), 0 new deaths (5), 124 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Sunday reported one new case each for Cedar (118 total), Knox (222) and Dixon (136) counties.
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota reported a big jump in active cases Monday, climbing to 38 (+14 from Sunday). The number in quarantine dropped by five to 120, of which 12 are on campus (no change).
In Mount Marty University’s most recent update on Friday, one active case (a student) was reported.
Due to Monday’s Native American Day holiday, the DOH did not post its weekly update on South Dakota schools and higher education institutions. Those numbers are expected Tuesday.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday, according to the DOH:
• Total Cases — 28,925 (+359);
• Active Cases — 6,062 (+197);
• Recoveries — 22,575 (+162);
• Hospitalizations — 1,886 ever hospitalized (+22); 278 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 335,530 total tests (+3,552); 219,244 individuals tested (+1,133).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 495 new infections on its online portal late Sunday. There were no new deaths recorded, keeping the state toll at 519.
Other DHHS statistics posted included:
• Total Cases — 52,382 (+495);
• Active Cases — 15,417 (+140);
• Recoveries — 36,446 (+355);
• Hospitalizations — 2,526 ever hospitalized (no change); 304 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 728,422 total tests (+5,172); 512,249 individuals tested (+3,016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.