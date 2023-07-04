Aquatics Center Lifeguard Numbers Are Up, And So Are Activities

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two stories about Yankton’s lifeguards.
In its third year, Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center (HFAC) has more staff than ever, which makes for more eyes on attendees and more fun things to do at the pool.
Though job applicants have been historically scarce in every field across the nation in recent years, the number of individuals locally interested in being lifeguards has bounced back this summer.
“We have the highest number that we have had since this facility opened (in 2021),” Sonya Wattier, recreation coordinator for the City of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “We have 42 lifeguards. Five of them are lifeguard managers, and then we have 11 lifeguards that are subs.”
Also, there are 15 slide attendants and an additional 38 hires for front desk and concession stand for a total of 106 staff, she said, noting that those numbers would decrease once the summer facility closed.
“This year, we had record applications and we probably turned down around 30 applicants,” Wattier said. “We were getting applications back in January, and we filled most of those positions by the beginning of March.”
Lifeguarding classes are held in the late winter and early spring so all participants are certified before the summer pool facility opens, she said.
“Red Cross lifeguarding classes include CPR, first aid and Automated External Defibrillators (AED) training, so they are kind of ready to help wherever needed,” Wattier said. “If it’s in the water or on deck, there’s always going to be a lifeguard there.”
Meanwhile, slide attendants with fanny packs are also CPR, first aid and AED trained, she said.
One of the effects of having HFAC fully staffed is that there are more activities for a greater part of the day.
“We now have lifeguards in the mornings during our water walking and lap swimming,” Wattier said. “We did have a lot of requests for water walking in the evenings because so many work and the morning water walking did not work for them.”
Evening water walking is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 6-7:30 p.m., and there are lifeguards on duty during that time, she said.
“Last year, I had a couple of parents contact me because their physical therapists were telling their teenagers that water walking would be great physical therapy, but we didn’t have any teen hours to water walk,” Wattier said. “So now, on Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays, if a teenager needs to do some type of water-walking physical therapy, we have lifeguards on deck during those (evening) water walking hours.”
Discounted evening rates are also available at $6 per person after 5 p.m. and $4 per person on family-night Wednesdays, which now include family entertainment, Wattier said.
“We’ve had a D.J. here and we’ve had some family fun games to play,” she said. “One night, we had over 400 family members come in after 5 p.m.”
Also, teen night, a popular event at the old Memorial Park pool, was brought back this year at HFAC for the first time, Wattier said, adding that attendance at the pool in general, is high.
“In the mornings, our average water walkers and lap swimmers, we have between 150 and 175 that check in between 6-11 a.m.,” she said. “For our first session of swimming lessons out here, we had a total of 243 (attendees) between our private session and our first public one.”
Also, Aqua Zumba, Aqua Fitness and Yoga classes have been added and are included with admission, Wattier said, noting that on average HFAC has seen 750 individuals daily for the month of July.
“So, those are some new things this year that we’re bringing in, and we’re always up for ideas,” Wattier said. “We’re excited for another good year.”
For more information, visit www.yanktonaquatics.com.
