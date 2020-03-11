The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will be holding its annual Gala at Mount Marty College’s Roncalli Center this Saturday, March 14, from 5:30-9 p.m.
There will be games to play (every play wins, prizes may vary greatly). Theatre officials will be announcing our 59th season, and food will be provided by A’viands and our evening’s emcee will be “Survivor” and “Hollywood Squares” alum Mitchell Olson. The evening will also feature some amazing auction items.
Tickets can be purchased through any LCTC board member or by calling 665-4711 or messaging us through Facebook.
