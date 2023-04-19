WASHINGTON — Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) will be holding Service Academy Days to give interested students and their families an opportunity to learn more about the U.S. service academies and the application process.
“Each year, I am honored to nominate our nation’s future military leaders to U.S. service academies,” said Rounds. “By attending an academy, not only will students have the opportunity to serve our nation and help lead the best military in the world, but they will receive an excellent education at a top-notch institution. I encourage young South Dakotans who are interested in more information to stop by and visit with my staff.”
