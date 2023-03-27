100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 28, 1923
• Farmers along the lower road between Yankton and Gayville are willing to give the necessary land for a right of way for the Yankton-Gayville state and federal aid highway to be built this summer, according to a delegation of residents of that district here today for conference with the county commissioners.
• The death took place last night, after an illness of a week, of C.B. Allison, druggist for a number of years at Mission Hill. Death was due to influenza. The deceased was very well liked in his community and had many friends in Yankton, where he was also well known.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 28, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 28, 1973
• The Candy-Stripers met Monday with Beverly Burke presiding. It was announced that Candy Stripers Week is the third week in April. The group made plans to sell stationery as a fund-raising project. The meeting closed with the repeating of the volunteer pledge and prayer. Sheila Conrad and Beverly Burke served lunch.
• Plans are currently underway at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club for the third annual South Dakota State Amateur Golf Association’s Medal play championship tournament, to be held here June 7-9. Hillcrest Club president Don Modereger noted that this will be the first major state men’s golf championship tournament ever to be held in Yankton and that it will be a prelude to the State Men’s match play golf championships to be held on the Hillcrest course in 1974.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 28, 1998
• Over the warnings of a local engineer, the Yankton County Commission has put a halt to plans to reinforce a James River Bridge until they gather more information. Commissioners unanimously voted to temporarily postpone a project that includes dumping rip-rap around pilings for the Johnson Bridge in eastern Yankton County. High water last year caused the river bed to wash away from the supports for two bridges, leaving the pilings unprotected. Yankton engineer Pete Johnson said these unprotected pilings could eventually weaken, which would put either of the $1 million bridges in jeopardy.
• The state’s top prosecutor says criticism over the way some criminal cases are being handled in Yankton County is a local problem, and there may be some friction between the states attorney and law enforcement. Attorney General Mark Barnett says he sees no problem with the way his office is handling felony drug cases in Yankton County and says his office has a good working relationship with law enforcement.
