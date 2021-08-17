Social Security’s online learning resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security.
Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate Social Security’s many programs to a new audience, and show them that these programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, and children and adults with disabilities can lead to greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.
An educator’s toolkit is offered to engage students and educate them about these programs. Use the toolkit to create your own lesson plan. The toolkit includes:
• Lesson plans with objectives;
• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan;
• Links to Social Security web pages;
• Talking points;
• Quiz questions and answers.
You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.
