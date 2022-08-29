Though Scott Luken wasn’t on hand at the Citizen of the Year ceremony in his honor Saturday in Riverside Park, the late sculptor was on the minds and hearts of many gathered there.
Luken passed away unexpectedly last September and was posthumously named Yankton’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. The award was created in the 1970s by the Press & Dakotan to recognize individuals in the community who dedicated their lives to the betterment of Yankton. The award was presented to Luken’s family by Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood.
As part of Saturday’s ceremony, representatives of the City of Yankton and Yankton County each presented a proclamation recognizing Luken for his work, dedication, talent, generosity and loving spirit, and for the way he shared his talent, encouraging sculptors and artists to develop their own.
Many of those present had personal experience with Luken’s talents. Some, as friends, and others, as neighbors or family, all became emotional as they talked about their departed friend.
One of those was State Sen. Jean Hunhoff, a former neighbor of Luken’s, who originally knew him through his parents. For many years, Luken was the art director at his father’s company, Luken Memorials. What Hunhuff said she was unaware of was Luken’s love of all things Halloween, a love, it turned out, they shared.
“That first morning — when our kids walked out of the house to go to school and they emerged into a tombstone cemetery that had skeletons and goblins en masse — was my first real encounter with Scott,” Hunhoff said. “I did not know this jovial side of Scott and his antics that would become part of our neighborly life.”
When the Lukens left that home about 20 years ago, they moved across the street from Terry and Cheryl Winter, who became close friends with Luken and his family —wife Angie and daughter Hailey — and watched Luken’s career as it developed and grew, Terry Winter told the Press & Dakotan.
“You immediately became so aware of how much he was contributing to the community,” said Winter, who taught at Yankton High School (YHS) for many years. “Scott did so many things up there, but he was most active in promoting drawing and painting and sculpture work among students, and he did all sorts of workshops (at YHS).
“He really believed that every person and every kid deserved to know, experience and love art.”
Luken also made many of the set pieces for the Dakota Dance’s Association’s biennial production of “The Nutcracker,” including sleighs from the winter scene and the nutcracker’s mask, Winter said, adding that the work was always beautifully done.
Winter himself liked to carve pumpkins for the children, which intrigued Luken, who continued to develop his exterior Halloween décor.
“Scott started carving (pumpkins) across the street,” he said. “Ultimately, the two of us would come down and carve during the Harvest Halloween Festival downtown. His were works of art and mine were jack o’ lantern, but it was still wonderful fun.”
Eventually Winter and Luken would grow their own pumpkins, carving about 50 for their Halloween display one year, Winter said.
Fishing buddy Jeff Johnson recalled how one year, he helped Luken make a coffin for the Halloween display.
“He and I went to the lumber yard and bought this wood — it was horrendous. It was misshapen. It wasn’t clean or smooth or anything — but we were determined to make this coffin,” he said. “We cut it up and kind of half glued, nailed, screwed it together and the thing weighed a ton, but you know what? He loved that.”
The coffin could be seen outside the Luken home at Halloween time surrounded by carved pumpkins and fake spider webs, Johnson said.
“He loved that allure of Halloween and that was his holiday,” he said.
Jake and Sandy Hoffner, Yankton’s 2020 Citizens of the Year, told the Press & Dakotan they were very happy Luken was named to the award.
“He was as solid as a rock,” Jake Hoffner said. “Scott has left and will continue to leave his legacy literally in stone because of all the stuff he’s done for the arts, like the Riverwalk.”
Luken continuously served with humility, Jake added.
Sandi Hoffner noted that through his work and donations of sculptures, Luken left reminders of himself throughout Yankton, including the fountain on Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue, which she said she finds comforting.
Mary Ellen Hornstra told the Press & Dakotan that she had both Luken and his widow, Angie Steinert Luken, as students in high school, and that they stood out because Scott was already standing out as an artist.
“In his adult life, what he’s done for Yankton is amazing,” she said. “He has gone to all of these different shows where Yankton, South Dakota, has become nationally known because of his work. Colorado even has several of his pieces that are on permanent display that they bought.”
Luken’s involvement in the School of Hard Rocks also served to draw sculptors from all over the United States to learn more about their craft, she said, adding that he was about to kick off another such event the day he passed.
Eugene Hornstra was one of the people behind Luken’s nomination for the Citizen of the Year award.
“When I started talking to people, I found out I didn’t know half the stuff that Scott had done because he was an individual who did not beat his own drum,” Hornstra said. “I found out he was the driving force behind the Riverwalk. He had encouraged other artists to get involved and (submit) pieces.”
Perhaps another of Luken’s marks left on the community involves his lasting encouragement of other artists and sculptors, like Roger Huntley, creator of several of the pieces in Yankton’s Riverwalk.
Huntley met Luken about 20 years ago, and at the time, Roger carved mostly wood and stone pipes, Marilyn Huntley told the Press & Dakotan.
“Scott saw that and decided Roger needed to do more,” she said.
Luken asked Huntley to show his pipes at an artists’ club meeting, after which Luken invited Huntley to see his shop and stonework, Huntley told the Press & Dakotan.
“He gave me a piece of stone and said, ‘Carve something on that,’” Huntley said. “So, I took the stone home and carved a bust of him. It surprised me— it turned out pretty good.”
Huntley has continued on that path, submitting several statues to the Riverwalk and a bronze piece near the entrance of Yankton’s Meridian walking bridge, as well as three in Norfolk, Nebraska, Marilyn Huntley said.
“Every time Roger would carve one, they would take it out to Scott’s, and Scott would set it on a piece of granite, like a pedestal, which he gave Roger,” she said, becoming emotional as she remembered the beautifying effect of that simple act on each of her husband’s pieces.
When speaking about Luken, Hunhoff said she was often reminded that God shows His love through His hands and the work they do.
“Scott’s hands carried out God’s work: his love for his family, his sculpture work, his mentoring and his community service,” she said.
Angie Luken elected not to speak at Saturday’s event, but his daughter Hailey Bartels, who traveled from Kansas for the event, did take a moment to thank the many family members and friends who were present at the ceremony.
“We have this joke that every time I come back (home), it’s something for my dad and I get to see half of Yankton,” Bartels said. “It’s a wonderful experience, so thanks for coming out and celebrating my dad.”
———
The Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by the Press & Dakotan and the following service groups: Yankton Elks, Yankton Rotary, Yankton Kiwanis Club, Federated Women’s Club, Yankton VFW Post 791, Association of Retired School Personnel, Lewis & Clark Shrine Club, Yankton College, Yankton Catholic Foundation, L&C Behavioral Health Sciences, Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Knights of Columbus, Interchange, The Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Yankton Morning Optimists and Yankton VFW Auxiliary
Sponsors also include the following local law firms: Den Herder Law Firm; Blackburn and Stevens Prof LLC; Matt Michels, attorney; Marlow Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC; and Craig Kennedy, attorney.
