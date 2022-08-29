Though Scott Luken wasn’t on hand at the Citizen of the Year ceremony in his honor Saturday in Riverside Park, the late sculptor was on the minds and hearts of many gathered there.

Luken passed away unexpectedly last September and was posthumously named Yankton’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. The award was created in the 1970s by the Press & Dakotan to recognize individuals in the community who dedicated their lives to the betterment of Yankton. The award was presented to Luken’s family by Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood.

