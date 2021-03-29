An accident caused last week’s release of loose cash from a Yankton bank’s automated teller machine (ATM).
Wells Fargo spokesperson Staci Schiller described the spilled cash as a mishandling rather than any attempt to tamper or steal from the machine.
“During routine ATM servicing, a cash container was dropped, causing cash to come loose. The ATM did not malfunction and is in normal operations,” she said.
“We are working with the vendor to investigate this issue further and have processes and procedures in place to address any concerns. We are unable to expand upon these procedures.”
An eyewitness said bank employees were apparently gathering a large number of bills from the ground, apparently from the ATM.
The branch is located at Broadway Avenue and 31st Street.
