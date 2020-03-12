VERMILLION — As a growing number of cases of COVID-19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, have been diagnosed in our area, and out of caution and care for the health of the vulnerable populations that make up much of the Community Connection Center client and volunteer base, public access to the CCC will be limited to the extent possible while still delivering services beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice.
• Welcome Table meals will now be available for takeout only on Monday nights from 5:15-6:45 p.m.
• The Vermillion Food Pantry is providing prepacked food boxes to households for pick up during the normal hours of operation. Individual shopping is halted until further notice. Please contact the Vermillion Food Pantry at 605-670-3409, if you are a person with disability and in need of an accommodation.
• Those in need of diapers from the Evan Project or any assistance from the Salvation Army should call 605-658-0118.
• If you are currently self-quarantined and are in need of CCC services, call 605-658-0118 in order to schedule special arrangements
Additionally, Dakota Senior Meals, located at the Main Street Center, will no longer be offering congregate meals. Meals may be picked up with advanced notice to site managers or delivered to homes. Contact site managers at 605-384-3883 or 604-469-5363 with any questions or concerns about the DSM program.
Anyone who has questions or concerns about services as a result of these precautions, call 605-624-5354, email director@unitedwayofvermillion.org. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit UnitedWayofVermillion.org/volunteer/.
The United Way of Vermillion has always made sure that community connection and well-being is a top priority. Despite recent developments happening in the state, United Way is committed to ensuring that essential community resources remain available to those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.