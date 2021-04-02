Following a virtual meeting of the membership on March 5, 2021, with presentations by Yankton Basketball Inc., Heartland Humane Society, River City Gymnastics and Cheer, Mead Cultural Education Center, and The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s seventh distribution was Heartland Humane Society. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at nearly 200 members comprising individual and team memberships and total money collected for Heartland Humane Society was $16,250.
Steering committee member, Whitney Devine, said of the event, “We were still disappointed our group wasn’t able to gather in person, but we knew with the success of our fall distribution that our membership would still step up and contribute. Meeting after meeting we are amazed at the needs in the community and how our group can impact them. Heartland Humane Society had a specific need for their organization and was so satisfying that our group voted to make this happen for them. With their far reaching support to other agencies in Yankton, this distribution will definitely make a difference.”
Kerry Feilmeier, Executive Director of Heartland Humane Society, says “Our organization had a need for a van to support our services so that’s what we presented to 100 Women of Yankton for. We want to be able to provide better partnerships with organizations like Pathways Shelter for the Homeless or River City Domestic Violence Center and a van will meet those needs. To have a van to transport animals will be a great asset to our organization and make an immediate impact for our community.”
The total of all seven 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $108,050 distributed to organizations in Yankton county.
The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
100 Women of Yankton is a group of Yankton women who wanted to come together to make a big impact without a big time commitment. How does the organization work? Members commit to a twice yearly $100.00 contribution ($200.00 annually) to a selected cause serving Yankton County. One-hour membership meetings will be held two times per year and members will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits and causes. A vote will be taken and members will make their checks directly to the selected cause. If there are 100 women, that means $10,000 raised (or more) in just one hour for a local organization selected by the members.
More information can be found at www.100womenofyankton.org, on the organization’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/100womenYankton or by email at info@100womenofyankton.org. Anyone interested in joining the organization can do so at any time by submitting a membership commitment form found at www.100womenofyankton.org/become-a-member/ or by contacting a member of the steering committee.
