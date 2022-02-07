• Benjamin Allen, 23, Langford, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Anthony Woody, 20, Elk Point, was arrested Friday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jaden Beltz, 19, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
• Kamden Cihlar, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism; resisting arrest; threatening a law enforcement officer or family by mail; and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Samantha Olson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Jackson Barkley, 29, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for lane driving, driving under the influence, speeding, open container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt, driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest.
• Joseph Johnson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Francis Mesteth, 45, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• William Chambers Jr., 56, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Jeremy Bickett, 46, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on two unspecified warrants.
• Raymond Roberson Jr., 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jerred Hysell, 38, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and simple assault (domestic).
