What happens when you combine a little bit of plastic, color and heat? The result is a miniature piece of art. Teens (Grades 6-12) can come to the Yankton Community Library on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. to make a shrinky dink keychain. There will be templates available to copy, or you can let your imagination run wild and create your own design.
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
