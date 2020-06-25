• Brett Sack, 58, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jason Stiles, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Kari Rettig, 44, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Christina Quiring, 45, Creighton, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Alexandria Mondragon, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Patrick Diver Jr., 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
