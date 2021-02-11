South Dakota reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,829. None of the deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported four new COVID-related deaths, including one in Knox County, its 12th overall.
The DOH posted 279 new infections in South Dakota, the biggest one-day increase since Jan. 22.
Locally, Yankton County reported five new infections and one new hospitalization. However, the number of active cases dropped to 33.
Also, Union County reported 18 new cases. Other new positive tests in area counties included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+4), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+3) counties in South Dakota, and Knox (+1) and Dixon (+1) counties in Nebraska. Cedar County, which reported 28 new cases Wednesday, showed no new infections Thursday.
The University of South Dakota reported six active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 23, four of which were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases. The school last reported an active case on Jan. 29.
In Nebraska, the four new deaths raised the state toll to 1,990.
The DHHS also reported 374 new cases.
