River City Domestic Violence Center is hosting the 15th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Lawn near Meridian Bridge. This event supports survivors and their families while working to proactively combat interpersonal violence (domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking) in our community.
Organizers invite the community to join them in walking to bring awareness, healing and support to fellow community members. Wear your red shoes or strut in red high heels provided by River City Domestic Violence Center.
