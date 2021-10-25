Settlement May Be Near In 2017 ATV Death

HARTINGTON, Neb. — After nearly three years in the courts, a settlement may be near in a wrongful death lawsuit involving the 2017 all-terrain (ATV) crash claiming the life of a Yankton woman.
Jessi Anderson, 21, was killed in the one-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of June 29, 2017, in Cedar County, Nebraska. Derrik Nelson, her boyfriend, was driving the ATV with Anderson as his passenger when he crashed into a ditch and hit a road sign.
Nelson had been drinking for several hours before driving the ATV, which belonged to his father, Doug Nelson. The elder Nelson kept the vehicle in his shed, accessible to others with the key in the ignition.
Lisa Anderson, Jessi’s mother, filed the wrong death lawsuit in March 2019 as the personal representative for her late daughter’s estate. The defendants included both Nelsons and the Nelson Farms family business.
Last July, District Judge Bryan Meismer granted Doug Nelson’s request for a summary judgment and dismissed him as a defendant. The judge’s ruling meant the elder Nelson was found not negligent or responsible, and the court’s decision was final.
In his ruling dismissing Doug Nelson, Meismer didn’t find a direct link between the elder Nelson’s ownership of the ATV and the fatal accident.
In the latest development, a pre-trial conference was scheduled Monday for Cedar County District Court. However, the proceeding was delayed until Dec. 13, with Derrik Nelson seeking the continuance “for the reason that parties are finalizing a settlement agreement,” according to court documents.
Meismer granted the request, which was filed Friday.
In the lawsuit, Lisa Anderson said the Nelsons’ negligence caused her daughter’s death, and she lists both economic and non-economic losses.
She is seeking $10,371.67 reimbursement for funeral expenses and post-mortem care. In addition, she is seeking survival personal injury damages; wrongful death damages; all pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, fees, expenses and costs of the legal proceeding; and “all other relief deemed, just, equitable and proper.”
Jessi Anderson was attending South Dakota State University at the time of her death.
The Nelsons have already gone through the court system.
The case went to Cedar County District Court, where Derrik Nelson pleaded no contest in September 2018 to vehicular homicide and false reporting. His “no contest” pleas on the two charges were part of a plea deal in which manslaughter and other charges were dropped.
Doug Nelson faced an accessory charge, which was dropped. Authorities alleged Doug was trying to dismantle the ATV and hide any evidence of the crash. Doug said he found the damaged vehicle and was repairing it.
The father and son reside separately in Yankton, with the Nelson family operating a farm in Cedar County.
Monday’s pre-trial conference was scheduled to take up additional matters in the lawsuit. The hearing carried an indication that more discovery might be needed before the lawsuit proceeded further.
