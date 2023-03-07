A Waffle Feed Fundraiser will be held at Yankton’s Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Ave., on Saturday, March 11, between 9 a.m.-noon.
The all-you-can-eat meal includes waffles, toppings, sausage, juice, coffee and milk. All proceeds go toward the Pursuit 2023 Mission Trip to Puerto Rico. Carry-out is also available.
(0) comments
