“Two Weeks Notice” by Amy Porterfield, © 2023, Hay House, 304 pages.
The camel’s back has been broken.
The straw that did it came when someone at a meeting brought up your idea but didn’t give you credit for it. Or the reason could have been any of a dozen other straws that broke the camel’s back this week, but you don’t give a care anymore.
As in the new book, “Two Weeks Notice” by Amy Porterfield, you have another thing to give.
Fourteen years ago, in the middle of a staff meeting, Amy Porterfield suddenly realized that she didn’t much care for her work situation. Looking around, she knew that she could do what the men in the room were doing, and she decided, almost on the spot, that she wanted to be her own boss. This book is “the road map I didn’t have,” she states, written for those with like-minded entrepreneurial spirits.
To begin, she says, know your “why.” Why do you want to leave the security of a job and take the leap into the unknown? You might have concerns about this, and that’s “normal.”
Next, highlight a future date on a physical calendar. That’s the day you’re going to quit your job, one way or another. You may not know today what kind of business you’ll start then, Porterfield says, but this future date gives you time to figure that out and “build your runway.”
Learn to “think strategically” in everything you do going forward. Figure out where you’re going to work from, set boundaries in both time and site, and be clear on your non-negotiables by using a fierce protectiveness Porterfield calls “Tiger Time.”
Find someone to explain the pitfalls and benefits of the business you’re thinking about starting, and ask questions. Remember that “no idea is original,” and that there’s room for competition. Know exactly who your best customer will be. Build a good website, give away freebies to entice new subscribers, and remember: being your own boss is good, but it won’t always “feel like a fairy tale.”
It’s easy to spot a couple of problems when you read “Two Weeks Notice,” starting with the placing of horse before cart.
Ignoring all other types of businesses, including those that’ve succeeded for generations, author Amy Porterfield states early that an “online business is the ultimate solution,” calling it “the only real solution...” That’s a pretty big overgeneralization in any economy and it should raise eyebrows. So should her advice that readers quit their jobs before they have a solid plan for a business – advice given without much discussion on the risks involved. And then there’s the suggestion that readers spend money on consultations, education and equipment without clearly knowing how — or when — money comes in.
Cart. Horse.
Now, there are nuggets of help here for older teens and adults, but there are a lot of holes, too, so read with eyes wide open or used as a supplemental part of an arsenal. “Two Weeks Notice” may be a small help to your entrepreneurship, but it probably won’t get you over any hump.
