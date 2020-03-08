The City of Yankton has an eager young intern looking to make an impact on the city.
Jalatama “Jolly” Omar, a Sioux Falls native and graduate student studying Public Administration at the University of South Dakota, began interning with the City of Yankton in January. He’s been participating in meetings and is even taking a leading role in a new municipal project.
Recently, Omar discussed his love of municipal work with the Press & Dakotan and what he hopes to accomplish in the coming months.
———
What got you interested in municipal work?
I enjoy giving back to residents and providing quality services that can make a lasting impact on the community. It is my belief that municipal work is the best method for positively impacting the lives of individuals on a daily basis, and it is up to future administrators to continue to do so.
How did you find you about this opportunity with the City of Yankton?
A fellow graduate student graduated in December, and informed me that the City of Yankton was looking for an intern from January-May, so I applied for the position, and believed that my prior experiences as an intern with the City of Vermillion prepared me for this role.
What were your thoughts when you found out you’d be interning with the city?
When I found out that I would be interning for the City of Yankton, I was very excited to learn under another city manager and to learn the different perspectives, projects and leadership strategies that I can incorporate in my future career in civil service.
What have your duties been so far?
“Duties that I have been assigned so far are to start a community process for a city flag, participate and engage the public in the 2020 census process, and to educate the city on the potential of having a Human Relations Commission as I am a member of Vermillion’s Human Relations Commission.
What are you looking forward to most about this experience?
I am looking forward to understanding the differences in structure of government and daily operations from Vermillion’s city operations and the City of Yankton.
