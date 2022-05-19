Off The Menu: Kramer Calls It A Career

When Sandi Kramer took her new position as the Yankton School District’s (YSD) child nutrition director, she thought she would give it a few years to see how she felt about the job.
Thirty-eight years later, Kramer is set to retire from that same position this summer.
She told the Press & Dakotan that, at first, she wanted to see how the position would play out.
“I said I’ll give the job about three years and see what I think after that,” she said.
It ended up being a position that she enjoyed after that trial period had passed
Over the years, that job has entailed writing menus for the school district, overseeing a staff that has doubled from 15 in the early days to more than 30 people, as well as running the summer food program.
Kramer said one thing has certainly increased in that time.
“There’s a lot more paperwork than when I began,” she said. “So many more rules have been put in place.”
Changes of scenery have also been a part of the job for Kramer, whose office shifted between the former Yankton Middle School, the current Yankton Middle School and the present Yankton High School.
And there were a few teething problems to contend with as YHS prepared to open its doors in 1995.
“We thought we were going to have to do sack lunches that first week,” she said. “We didn’t have gas or electric hookups.”
Last October, after Kramer had announced her retirement, Dr. Wayne Kindle told KYNT that Kramer has been instrumental in a number of programs at the school.
“She started the school breakfast program 20 years ago,” she said. “Most people are familiar with the summer meals, that’s another program she started 15 years ago. She launched an Angel Fund program, which people donate to kids to get through some tough times with their families and help provide meals to them.”
Kramer’s impact has been felt well beyond Yankton. In 2017, the Press & Dakotan reported that Kramer had been elected for a three-year term as the Midwest regional director of the School Nutrition Association (SNA).
“Being in the Midwest, you have a lot of schools that are small,” Kramer said at the time. “I want to help a lot of these smaller schools that are struggling to learn the guidelines and procurement, and let them know what training opportunities are available. I have an advantage of understanding and communicating with them better than someone from a school district of 100,000 (students).”
During that time, she helped to oversee child nutrition programs in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska and Missouri.
Though perhaps one of the most impactful roles Kramer took on was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the virus made it to American shores and began spreading among the population, businesses closed, transportation came to a halt and schools were shuttered across the country.
The Yankton School District was no different.
Kramer said that when the school shut its doors Friday, March 13, 2020, it was imperative to get something running as soon as possible.
“For some of these kids, that’s their main meal of the day,” she said.
She said that on the following Monday, staff began meeting and formulating a plan to help keep the district’s kids fed as well as the food services staff paid throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kramer will officially step down from the role with the school district in June, but she said she plans to keep up her role with Sack Pack and other nutrition roles.
