At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is slated to consider a Tax Increment District (TID) along a portion of Gehl Drive tied to planned and proposed industrial projects in that area.
The board will also discuss a funding request from the Heartland Humane Society, an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Union and an underwater inspection of the Meridian Bridge.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
