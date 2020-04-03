HHS Offering Virtual Meetings For Adoptions

The Heartland Humane Society (HHS) is bringing a crucial part of its mission into the digital realm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the HHS began allowing people to conduct adoption meet-and-greets with potential pets virtually through video conferencing.
HHS Executive Director Kerry Hacecky told the Press & Dakotan that the idea was a few weeks in the making.
“Shutting down adoptions makes it tricky to continue to help animals in need,” she said. “The Heartland board and staff put their heads together and thought of ways we could continue to support adoption efforts during this time while also protecting the adopter and our staff.”
She said that the HHS came across an idea that’s being widely utilized among many other businesses as the pandemic progresses.
“One of those options that we came up with was working through any sort of technology — most likely Skype or Zoom,” she said. “We can coordinate with a potential adopter beforehand on the phone, talk about animals they’re interested in, find out their deal breakers and things they’re hoping to find in a pet.
“Then log online into those virtual meetings and try to show those realities on the animal. If it’s a dog that likes to play fetch, we might grab the computer and a couple staff members and go play fetch in the backyard with the dog. Or, if it’s a cat they want to be very affectionate, we can sit with a cat in our lap in that virtual platform.”
The HHS closed its doors to the general public a week ago and began offering the virtual adoptions on Monday.
Hacecky said there could still be an option to meet the pet in person if the adopter so desires after an initial digital meeting.
“We’ve talked about maybe a second level before making someone commit is allowing them to meet that animal, but it would be just them and the animal — maybe in the backyard for a dog at the shelter or at our first meeting room when we walk in the shelter for a cat — with staffers at a safe distance away,” she said. “There’s also the opportunity just to do it all online and take payment over the phone. Our adoption platform allows us to email everything to a person’s email so we don’t have to print any sort of veterinary work or an adoption contract.”
While volunteer programming has stopped and adoptions are being moved to the digital realm for the time being, Hacecky said some other programs — such as emergency animal intake and food pantry — are continuing.
“We want to be there to help the general public with any animals in need,” she said. “We’ll continue to do our food pantry program, so we’re asking folks who need a helping hand with food or treats or animal supplies to call us and leave a message, and we will work it out where they can pick up stuff at the door here at the shelter.”
She added that adoptions are needed as essential services continue.
“We’ll go into a doors-closed mode with very few animals in our shelter, which is a huge success for us and we’re so thankful for that,” she said. “But at the end of the day, those emergency surrenders are going to continue, and if we are looking at one or two or (more) months where this is the new norm for a while, we would eventually fill back up with kennels if it’s not for an adoption option. In order to continue to help take animals in, we’re going to have to find a resource to let them go back out the door into homes.”
Hacecky also said that pet adoption could be a great option to help people through these tough times.
“Isolation is tough,” she said. “If something like a pet can help them through this process and they’re willing to make that lifetime commitment for the animal, then adoption is definitely something they should be considering right now.”
For more information on adoption options, call the Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
