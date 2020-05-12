BATH — A total of 282 South Dakota FFA members will be recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention, broadcast virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at http://sdffafoundation.org/conv2020/.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
• Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
• Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee.
• Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
The area FFA members who received their State FFA Degree are:
• Beresford — Gavin Bautista, Clair Bovill, Kylie Dressen, Jordyn Fischer, Jaycee Fischer, Trevor Johnson, Jessica Niles, Caleb Weiland
• Bon Homme — Riley Hellmann, Ciera Himes, Kayli Jelsma, ReAnna Kotalik, Kaden Kozak, Nate Scieszinski
• Centerville — Blake Johnson
• Menno — Aidan Friesen, Grant Handel, Avery Handel, Sydney Simon
• Parkston — Sutton Hohn, Madison Stadlman
• Parker — Brianna Berens, Sydney Berens, Kaleb Buseman, Blake Eldeen, Tanner Even, Destiny Haas, Angelina Johnson, Grace Kock
• Platte-Geddes — Danae Hunt, Alayah Nachtigal, Torri Qualm, Tess Ringling, Landon Schulte, Kade Starr, Raegan Stegmeier, Weston VanderPol
• Scotland — Micah DeBoer
• Viborg-Hurley — Cassidy Sayler
As a special project of the South Dakota FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Todd & Barbara Powell; Barry & Jenny Jacobson; The Jacobson Group, LLC; Wall FFA; West Central FFA Alumni; Rechelle & Eric Dissing; Dan Streff Family; Sandy Osterday; Mike Strohschein; Red River Farm Network; Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment; Jeff & Beth Vanderwal; AGNITION; Peterson Livestock; First Premier Bank; Lance & Shirley Howe; Wyatt & Zana DeJong; and Dani Herring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.